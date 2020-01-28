Apparently, Timothy Fry attempted to kidnap Heather Owen’s daughter at a Biscuitville restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Image: WXII)

An accused pedophile tried to kidnap an eight-year-old girl and then admitted to the police that he found her “sexually attractive,” according to court documents.

Heather Owen and her daughter, Madeline, were at a Biscuitville restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, last month when the incident occurred.

Madeline went to the bathroom while her mother took her food, which is when Owen noticed a man sitting next to them who seemed to be looking at his daughter.

The man followed the girl into the bathroom and stopped just outside the door, raising Owen’s suspicions about the man with nail polish that “looked angry … like someone who was having a bad day,” he told The News & Observer.

Meanwhile, another customer, Cody Byrd, 24, also noticed the man waiting in the hallway just outside the bathroom.

Cody Byrd helped stop a man who allegedly tried to kidnap Heather Owen’s daughter. (Image: WXII)

Byrd asked the man, later identified as Timothy Jon Fry, 55, if he was using the bathroom.

‘And when he said,“ Oh no. Go ahead. “… That’s when something like that sounded, OK, something is not right,” Byrd said.

Cuba and Jamaica hit by their “largest recorded earthquake”

Byrd cautiously entered the bathroom, making sure to watch the Fry.

‘So it was just a stroke of luck because as soon as I entered I was looking in the mirror, pretending I was going to the bathroom. I heard the door of the women’s bathroom open and that was when I went out and noticed that I was trying to grab it, “he said.

The girl narrowly escaped the reach of the fry “and let out this little scream and ran away,” Byrd recalled.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKe2z7lk6M0 (/ embed)

Owen said he believes the man slapped his daughter’s back before she fled.

When Fry hurried out of the bathroom, Byrd took pictures of him and his car. Hours later, the police found him and arrested him, which is when he allegedly told police he found the girl “sexually attractive.”

According to court records, Fry has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which may include symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, mania and depression.

You will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if you are competent to be judged. He is charged with kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a child and remains in the Guilford County jail with a bail of $ 300,000.

Last week, Byrd named the “Community Hero of the Sixth District Month” for January. Biscuitville also honored Byrd with the “Good Citizen” award, which includes free breakfast for one year.