Pedophile Richard Huckle 'strangled to death with a guitar string'

Richard Huckle boasted of abusing poor children in Malaysia (Image: NCA / PA Wire)

One of Britain’s worst pedophiles was reportedly strangled to death with a guitar string and condoms were put in his throat.

Richard Huckle was found collapsed in his cell at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on October 13 last year, reportedly stabbed with an improvised blade.

However, a source told The Sun: “He was not only stabbed.” He was strangled with a guitar string. “

The newspaper also reported that it had spins and condoms in the throat.

Humberside police announced earlier this week that he had arrested a 29-year-old man and passed a file to prosecutors for consideration.

Huckle received 22 life sentences in the Old Bailey in 2016 (Image: SWNS)

The revelation came three months after Huckle’s death, 33.

He was given 22 life sentences in the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of crimes against children between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, granted himself “Pedopoints” for different acts of abuse against 191 young people, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online publications, Huckle boasted that it was easier to attack impoverished children in Malaysia than those of rich Western backgrounds.

Huckle was an inmate at HMP Full Sutton (Image: PA File / PA Images)

He was arrested when he was arrested at Gatwick Airport on the way to spend Christmas with his family in 2014, after Australian authorities informed the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom.

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach pedophiles to abuse children and avoid detection.

Officers confiscated his encrypted laptop and managed to discover more than 20,000 indecent images and videos, although there were other files that they could not decipher.