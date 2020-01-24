Pedestrian hit by semi on I-70 in KCK | news

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a semi-goal on Thursday afternoon.

The incident closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 shortly after the division of I-670 / I-70 into KCK before 1 p.m.

The lanes are technically eastbound, but this part of the highway heads north.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, one person went out onto the interstate and lay down on the street.

The semi-driver tried to brake, but hit the person.

The person has been taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

There is help for those who need it. If you or someone you know are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, you can reach The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK OR 1-800-273-8255. It offers free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. You can also talk to a counselor live by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.