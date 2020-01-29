Songs of heartache are as old as unrequited love itself.

Most of these broken ballads, however, do not recognize the physical effects of the breakups – the toothbrush on the bathroom counter, the drawer of items that belong to a person who has no reason to give up. feel like your home is theirs. Peach Pit tinker with these objects and their poisoned memories on their new single “Shampoo Bottle”, a swinging and Beachy swan song for all the things your ex has left around your house.

Rather than ignite with rage, “Shampoo Bottle” focuses on the sadness these stained reminders evoke. “I left your shampoo bottles / More in the corner there / Sitting empty on the bath rail / Wishing they could wash their hair,” sings singer Neil Smith. “Your mobile phone chargers are still hanging on the wall / I didn’t throw everything away, as you think / Although you haven’t been there for weeks.”

While the song narrator uses his ex’s remaining deodorant and analyzes each red corolla he passes to see if it’s theirs, “Shampoo Bottles” depicts a surprisingly poignant vision of a heart starting to heal, even if the salt continues to rub into wounds.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCi9I7ylt14 [/ integrated]

www.youtube.com

.