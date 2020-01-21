Peace Party Tables SC Healing Petition Against Ayodhya Verdict

Dr. Mohamed Ayub, who heads the Peace Party, represented the Khalilabad constituency in the Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

This development comes after the Supreme Court rejected 18 requests for review filed against its verdict last year. The requests for review were filed in court by various organizations, including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, as well as by a group of 40 activists and academics, who wanted a new hearing.

On November 9, in a unanimous judgment, a bench of five judges of the Supreme Court led by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi then ruled that Nirmohi Akhada was not a shebait of Ram Lalla. He also held that the disputed parcel of 2.77 acres had been occupied in the 16th century to build the razed mosque in 1992. The disputed land was attributed to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three defendants of the case. The court ordered the central government to allocate 5 acres of alternative land to the Waqf Sunni council in Ayodhya to build a mosque.