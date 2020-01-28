Peace in our time - Mother Jones

Jared’s Middle East peace plan is finally complete! Let’s see what he invented after three years of hard work:

Mr. Trump’s plan would guarantee that Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not require it to uproot one of the settlements in the West Bank this has provoked Palestinian outrage and alienated much of the outside world.

The proposal provides for new Israeli borders that extend far into the West Bank, at least in the short term calls for what Mr Netanyahu called the Palestinian “state minus” Lack of an army or air force.

Ooh, a “state minus”. Bibi surely has a way with words. I am sure the Palestinians will support this plan.

Did Jared actually produce anything from this plan? It looks like it was created by asking Netanyahu to write a draft and then simply publish it under the seal of the White House. Which is the whole point, of course. This was not a serious peace plan. It should be a 2020 campaign document that shows how much Trump loves Israel.

And while we’re dealing with this topic, here’s some related news:

Just hours before President Trump was expected to reveal his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a serious political setback when the prosecutor’s office began operating in his own country He has been charged with three charges for alleged bribery, fraud and forced positive reporting by the Israeli media.

Of the three parties to the peace talks, one is charged, one is charged and the third boycotted the whole thing. It’s hard to imagine why people don’t take this seriously.