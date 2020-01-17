Peace Corps: Kanu Agabi Petitions AGF, Insists Police Obey Court Orders

Former Federation Attorney General (AGF) Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) Called on Nigerian Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) to Convince Nigerian Police Forces to Obey Decisions justice.

This comes on the heels of the agency’s continued disobedience to various court rulings in favor of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), a youth organization based in Nigeria.

Although duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and recognized by the Nigerian government and international organizations, the NCP has had battles with the police and other security agencies, winning the 15 lawsuits brought against it , with over N50m standing against various bodies as costs awarded in favor of the body.

But despite the judgments and orders in force of various courts which have never been overturned or attacked, the Nigerian police, through the Commissioner of State of Ondo, CP Undie Adie, arrested on January 13, 2020 Commander of the Ondo State Corps, the patriot Alawoki Lukeman. Oluwatobi.

Oluwatobi is said to have visited the PC office during a planned courtesy visit, along with other affiliated bodies of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the nation’s umbrella youth organization.

Chief Agabi, in his letter of January 16, 2020, told AGF Malami that “the gist of the police commissioner’s visit is to exploit the means by which young leaders could compliment police efforts to reduce the state criminal situation “.

He said: “Immediately the head of the NYCN introduced our client’s commander in Ondo State, the patriot Alawoki Lukeman Oluwatobi as a member of the delegation, the police commissioner immediately reacted by declaring that his organization was illegal and there was a circular to that effect. from his Force headquarters. He then ordered the immediate detention of the commander. ”

Police also invaded the NCP office at No. 68 General Bajowa Street along the Royal Bird Hotel, Leonard junction, Alagbaka, Akure, with heavy weapons, “and brutalized, assaulted and arrested some members of the Corps.

“They carried valuables, including the NCP flag, and closed the office, while some police officers have been on the scene constantly to this day.

“We know that at the time of the search of our client’s premises in Ondo state, the police had no search warrant or arrest warrant and our client was also not informed of ” any offense committed.

“Unfortunately, this unprovoked and unwarranted act occurred days after Inspector General of the Police, Muhammed A. Adamu NPM, MNI, at the annual police attorneys conference at Force Headquarters in Abuja, had warned of the increase in judgment debts against the police and asked the police lawyers to ensure at all times the observance and enforcement of judicial orders and the protection of the suspect’s constitutional guards and the citizen, ”added Agabi.

He said that by closing the NCP office in Ondo, the police violated the right of the organization, which has consultative status with the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU), to acquire and own real estate and disrupted its lawful activities.

The former AGF also reminded Malami of the continuous blocking of the NCP national secretariat, Abuja, by the police since February 2017, despite 2 court orders and the resolution of the House of Representatives in 2018, that the police should leave the premises.

In March 2018, Mr. Malami, as the Federation’s general counsel, wrote to former IGP Ibrahim Idris, asking him to unseal the NCP office in Abuja, “in the absence of any pending appeals or of evidence of suspension of execution ”. ; but the police refused to honor the AGF.

Chief Agabi’s 7-page petition, which was appended to various court judgments in favor of the NCP and other documents to prove that the Corps was a legal person; was also copied to the Force headquarters, the Human Rights Commission and the prosecution of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Agabi relies on article 150 (1) of the Nigerian constitution of 1999, as amended, to urge the AGF to order the chief of police, who is the head of the security forces, “to comply with, but not be limited to, the applicable and valid ordinances of various courts of competent jurisdiction attached to the matter, the unsealing of our clients’ offices nationwide. ”