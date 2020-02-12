Peace begins with tolerance and respect for everyone

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

The latest news about the invasion of a powerful industrialized country into a neighboring small country to merge into its own territory clearly shows how military or political power corrupts people and the nations they lead. It is a fact that when power comes into his head, a person is so drunk that he does not mind the consequences of his misfortunes. In his search for new countries, he may even lose his own or be judged a criminal in the eyes of the international community and thus lose reputation and even power, but he takes all these risks because his judgment is overshadowed by his ego through its military might. If we rewound our memory a little, we would remember many such mishaps that arose from a person’s ego.

Each vice is not only harmful to the person affected by it, but it also spreads like an infection and very badly affects the moral and spiritual health of the entire nation.

The chronicles of humanity or various civilizations or nations testify to the truth that priceless and incalculable property and millions of men have been lost in the slaughterhouse of intolerance over the past 2,000 years due to intolerance resulting from a hurt ego. If only this virtue, called tolerance, had been maintained – all or many other virtues would have survived, because if tolerance is lost, the person loses his patience, self-control, the spirit of non-violence, etc. Another important negative development This generally happens as a result of the tightening of vice in a nation’s leaders because it generally attracts a negative response from other nations or their leaders. Many evil allies are not only allies of a great evil, but they also create their own enemies who are nothing but evil. All of this forms a vicious cycle and destroys peace and happiness.

Therefore, it is not too late in the day, because even now, when those who mercilessly kill innocent people begin to observe the virtues of tolerance, respect, compassion and compassion, greater than bravery and all the weapons of war combined that humanity can saved from the scourge of wars, bloody ethnic conflicts, communal unrest and conflicts based on different religious beliefs and can be saved from extinction by a nuclear disaster.