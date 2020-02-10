PDP suspends Abia commissioner and LG chief for alleged anti-party activities

Abia state’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, chairman of the state’s Ukwa West Transitional Committee, until further notice for undertaking alleged activities against the party

Others who were suspended alongside Nwaji were commissioners in the Abia State Development Commission for Oil Production Areas (ASOPADEC), Barr. Henry Chilaka.

During the PDP stakeholder meeting in Ukwa West LGA on Sunday, party leader Elder Dike Ogbonna informed members that the chiefs S.U. Nwaji and Barr. Henry Chilaka had illegally convened a party convention without his knowledge, a development that he believed violated the PDP constitution.

Citing the party constitution, Ogbonna submitted the invitation to a meeting that had been sent to him and other party members by Henry Goodluck Chilaka under the leadership of chief Sylvanus Nwaji.

The PDP leader pointed out that the party constitution provided the following: “Only the party leader has the authority to convene the Local Government Area Congress, which Henry and his cohorts carried out without much fear.”

He continued: “The PDP constitution as amended and read the offenses and sanctions as follows: Commits any violation of the constitution and / or the manifesto of the party.

“Says or does anything that could discredit, hate, or scorn the party.

“Practice dishonestly, defraud party members or officials.

“Behaviors that may cause dissatisfaction among party members or disrupt peaceful, lawful, and efficient party management are numerous, but few.”

In the meantime, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ukwa West local government area of ​​Abia State have given a vote of no confidence for the member representing the Ukwa West constituency at the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele for supposedly poor performance since taking office.

The party said in a statement on Sunday that it had decided to start the legislative recall process and said it would continue to hit the sledgehammer against mistaken leaders and members of the PDP.