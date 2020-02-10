PDP responds to Lai’s comment on a $ 500 million loan to NTA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to forget about the move to get a $ 500 million (N 182 billion) loan to allegedly send the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA ) upgrade.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement Monday night.

PDP advised the National Assembly to reject President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposal to pledge Nigeria into additional debt by requesting an additional $ 29.9 billion loan.

The party noted that under the Buhari presidency, $ 83 billion of external debt was amassed without proof.

“The PDP points out that the application for approval of $ 500 million aims to create the conditions for further derailment of our nation ‘s economy since the federal government under the government of Buhari has no obligation to build nations Has demonstrated transparency and accountability in governance.

“In addition, the federal government has not disclosed the details of the $ 29.9 billion loan applied for, which includes the $ 500 million requested by the Minister of Information and Culture. A development that only points to corruption in the Buhari administration.

While advising the minister to destroy the $ 500 million thought, the PDP accuses him of using his presence in the National Assembly to report on the funds that have so far been made available to the Ministry of Information and Culture Corruption under his watch, ”he said.

The party also asked Lai Mohammed to respond to the alleged fraud of 2.5 billion NBC (National Broadcasting Commission).