The Democratic People’s Party (PDP) in Imo State reacted to the resignation of its chairman, leader Charles Ezekwem, from the party.

DAILY POST reported that the chairman of the Imo State of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ezekwem, announced his resignation from the party on Monday.

Ezekwem said he had resigned due to the current circumstances facing his party and after appropriate consultations with his family.

Reacting in a statement by its Secretary of State for Advertising, Damian Oparah, the party accepted the resignation of Ezekwem.

The statement reads as follows: “The attention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, chapter of the State of Imo, was drawn to the resignation of the President of the PDP Imo State Barr. Charles Ezekwem (Ikemba Okigwe).

“The Party hereby accepts Barr’s resignation. Charles Ezekwem and also notes that this is a difficult time for the Party and its team members in Imo State.

“We thank the President of the Barr State. Charles Ezekwem for his selfless service to the party. “