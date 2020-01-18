PDP leaders support creation of Amotekun

We came across a report that suggests that the national president of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus; former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido; the former governor of the state of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema; and former National President of the Progressive Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said that governors have constitutional powers to enhance security in their states.

These political leaders expressed themselves in separate interviews on Friday in a recent communication as they responded to the security challenges facing the country as well as the federal government’s illegal statement of the security structure in the South West, the Operation Amotekun.

Secondus, in his communication, said:

“The federal level cannot do it alone, so the state must help, it must collaborate. They must do something to help fight the unfortunate vices that exist today. Governors should strengthen security in their states. It is their main duty. They were sworn in to protect life and property in their states. It is the first element of the constitution. “

Lamido also urged governors to adopt legal strategies to enhance security in their states, saying the federal government had overreacted to the implementation of Operation Amotekun by the governors of the Southwest.

He also said;

“They (the governors) have the right to strengthen security in their states. They should go ahead. I think the government has overreacted, to be honest. We have a number of outfits in the north for security purposes and I do not see why we should not improve what will secure us. “

According to Shema, the three levels of government should work together to protect life and property in the country.

He said;

“My point of view on the argument for or against the creation of the security group (Operation Amotekun) is that the nation must unite. Security is not a small problem, it affects everyone. Perhaps some people in the past thought that what had happened in Borno would not happen in other parts of Nigeria. What happens in the northeast, southeast or south-south can happen to the rest of Nigeria.

So we have to come together and talk to ourselves and those responsible should be able to sit together and develop a strategy for a comprehensive security strategy that will support and help the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and the cattle theft. “

Odigie-Oyegun noted that governors should be very concerned about the safety of life in their states.

According to him, the Southwest opted for Operation Amotekun because of the security problems in the region.

He also called for the restructuring of the country and the establishment of a state police to control insecurity in the country.

“We don’t even tell the story as it is. In order for them (governors of the South West) to do what they did, there must have been a system failure and this is what we need to remedy. In addition, we must visit the question of restructuring.

Governors should cooperate with the system because they are worried. No governor will want their state to become a haven for criminals. It’s obvious, ”he said.

