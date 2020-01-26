PDP defeats APC and wins 4 seats in Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the new elections for the federal districts of Sokoto North / Sokoto South and Isa / Sabon-Birni in Sokoto State.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi of the PDP defeated outgoing lawmaker Alhaji Bala Hassan of the Progressive Congress (APC) with 68,985 votes to 42,433 legal votes for the seat of the House of Representatives from Sokoto North / Sokoto South.

PDP Sa’idu Bargaja also beat its closest CPA opponent, Alhaji Sani Aminu-Isa, with 44,490 versus 41,048 in the federal constituency Isa / Sabon-Birni.

INEC spokesman in Sokoto, Musa Abubakar, told NAN on Sunday that the results had been reported at the election collection centers, respectively.

Musa noted that no less than 38 candidates and 21 candidates participated in the elections for the two constituencies respectively.

POST DAILY reported that the elections were again held on Saturday for the seats in the State Assembly Chamber of Binji and Sokoto North as well as for the federal constituencies of Sokoto North / Sokoto South and Isa / Sabon Birni.