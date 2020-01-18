PDC Q School: big names in the Order of Merit before the last day

Jim Williams has had three difficult days so far at Q School (Image: Getty Images)

It has been three very difficult days so far for the most important names of PDC Q School and many will go home disappointed when the event comes to an end on Sunday night.

Jeff Smith and Aaron Beeney won the two Tour Cards in the UK tournament on Saturday, with Karel Sedlacek taking the prize in the European competition.

They join Gary Blades, Jason Lowe, Harald Leitinger, Kai Fan Leung, Bradley Brooks and Mike De Decker to get what they wanted during the first three days.

With much more recognizable names, including Jim Williams, Lisa Ashton, Scott Mitchell, Andy Hamilton, Seigo Asada, Fallon Sherrock and Paul Nicholson, all three days have passed for the minor lights so far.

There are three more automatic cards offered on Sunday and then there are 19 dealt in the Order of Merit in Wigan (12) and Hildesheim (7) when the event ends.

This will see some nerves shake on Sunday as players expect to collect enough points to beat their rivals, if they can’t claim an automatic card.





Merit order from the Q school in the United Kingdom after the third day

1 Ryan Murray 14

2 Andy Hamilton 12

3 Damon Heta 11

4 Peter Jacques 11

5 Steve Brown (English) 10

6 Martin Atkins (Wigan) 9

7 Alan Tabern 9

8 Adam Hunt 9

9 Lisa Ashton 9

10 Darryl Pilgrim 8

11 Darryl Fitton 7

12 William Borland 7

13 Lee Evans 7

14 Paul Nicholson 7

15 Gary Mawson 7

16 Robert Modra 7

17 Niall Culleton 7

18 Ritchie Edhouse 7

19 Tony Newell 7

20 Seigo Asada 6

21 Jarred Cole 6

22 David Ladley 6

23 Lewis Pride 6

24 Tony Richardson 6

25 Darren Davies 6

26 Wayne Jones 6

27 Robert Collins 6

28 James Richardson 6

29 Daniel Lauby 6

Full list of 241 names here

Ryan Murray should be sure with his 14 points, but no one else can rest easy on Saturday night before the last day of action.

Steve Brown has been called on urgent matters in his role with the JDC and hopes that the 10 points he accumulated during the first two days will suffice.

The BDO World Championship finalist, Williams, is only four points after three days, while Scott Mitchell, Fallon Sherrock and Scott Waites are only two.

The Euro Q School will also be nervous until the end for big names like Wesley Harms, Martijn Kleermaker and Zoran Lerchbacher, all of whom have had three excellent days so far, but have not guaranteed anything before Sunday.





Euro Q school merit order after the third day

1 Berry van Peer 12

2 Dirk van Duijvenbode 12

3 Derk Telnekes 12

4 Martijn Kleermaker 12

5 Krzysztof Kciuk 11

6 Daniel Larsson 11

7 Thibault Tricole 11

8 Wesley Harms 10

9 Boris Krcmar 10

10 Zoran Lerchbacher 9

11 Rusty-Jake Rodríguez 9

12 Kevin Munch 9

13 Michael Hurtz 8

14 Cody Harris 8

15 Mario Vandenbogaerde 8

16 Ronny Huybrechts 8

17 Dennis Nilsson 8

18 Kevin Doets 8

19 Franz Roetzsch 8

20 Romeo Grbavac 7

21 Dragutin Horvat 7

22 Jeffrey Van Egdom 7

23 Tytus Kanik 7

24 Kay Smeets 7

25 Zdravko Antunovic 7

26 Justin van Tergouw 7

27 Jeffrey De Graaf 7

28 Marek Polyak 6

29 Arjan Konterman 6

30 Danny van Trijp 6

31 Philipp Spindler 6

32 Owen Roelofs 6

33 Fabian Herz 6

34 Ondrej Kysilka 6

35 Wesley Plaisier 6

36 Brian Raman 6

Full list of 221 names here

The remaining contestants have one last chance to claim the PDC Tour Card on Sunday.

For those who miss it, they will have to compete in the Challenge Tour or the PDC Development Tour, while the BDO and WDF events are still offered.

