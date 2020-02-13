PD The sequel to I Love You will be set 7 years after Gerry’s death

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Well, if we’re honest, it’s here and you all have less than 24 hours to surprise your loved one. But while planning to do that, or just enjoy some one-soul activities for the day, we know that Dubai has many, we will try to give you some good news. That’s if you have no grudge against romantic movies and they don’t shrink you. So, if you’ve seen the P.S. from Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler I love you, you’ll love this.

According to Cosmopolitan, a sequel to the hit 2007 film will hit theaters near you very soon. The plot of the first film saw Holly discover a series of letters written by her late husband Gerry. But each one, one for each month, was written to help her out of her death, and is signed, of course, ‘P.S. I love you ‘ The sequel is established 7 years after his death. It will revolve around Holly, in a difficult situation in which he has been asked to relive some of the lyrics, just when he had almost moved. Now, that will surely make you cry a little more than you did during the first movie, right?

As of now, there is no news of whether Hilary and Gerard will play their roles again in the next movie. Nor have announcements of new characters been made. PD I Love You is based on the book of the same name written by Cecelia Ahern. His follow-up book, Postscript, was also purchased by Alcon Entertainment, the same company that produced the original movie. Speaking of the sequel, Cecelia said: “A deeply emotional project for me, Postscript is the PS for my PS and, although it is a sequel, it is also a story that stands out alone about living a determined life in the face of illness, pain and loss I hope that the new readers and PS Fans of I Love You will embrace Holly’s new journey. “

