PC Chacko blames Delhi’s CM Sheila Dixit for the loss of the vote bank

PC Chacko, chairman of the congress, blamed late Delhi Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday for overthrowing the party in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Chacko said that AAP had taken away the entire Congress voting bank.

“The decline of the Congress party began in 2013 when Sheila ji was the prime minister. The creation of a new party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took away the entire Congress voting bench. We could never get it back. It still remains with the AAP, “he said.

Chacko later announced his resignation from the post of responsible congress in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the ruling AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Delhi parliamentary elections for the second time sweeping both the BJP, which in turn was limited to single digits, and Congress, which closed a void.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five fewer seats than in 2015 when it won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than in the last election.