New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) said Monday that it has added a new feature that analyzes “dishonest” applications on users’ devices that can trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall those applications.

It is also taking advantage of artificial intelligence to identify and block suspicious activities immediately, and is conducting periodic awareness campaigns across the country to educate users about fraudulent calls and SMS, the bank said.

“PPBL is taking important counter measures to safeguard user accounts. The bank that uses the latest cybersecurity tools has introduced a number of important updates. The new feature analyzes’ fake ‘applications on users’ devices that can trigger transactions. fraudulent and advises users to uninstall them, “he said in a statement.

PPBL CEO and CEO Satish Gupta said the bank is putting all efforts and resources to ensure that each user transaction is secure on its platform.

“This security feature will scan the applications installed on the user’s device and will display a security alert every time a dangerous application is found that could put users’ accounts at risk. Transactions will not be possible until the user uninstalls that fraudulent application, “he added.

Gupta said that PPBL has already seen cases in which these features have stopped attempts to defraud customers.

“We will continue to publicize scams and educate our users about ways to protect themselves from such scenarios,” he added.

The statement added that PPBL is using leverage AI to instantly detect suspicious transactions.

“Depending on the level of threat identified in a transaction, the AI ​​slows it down or completely blocks the completion of the payment. The AI ​​has been specifically designed taking into account the patterns of the various scams that the scammers execute and, therefore, capable to combat most attacks on users’ accounts in real time, “he added.

The statement says the bank has a dedicated team of more than 200 cybersecurity experts to ensure security 24 hours a day for each user transaction.

The teams work closely with all state and central police forces and cyber cells, as well as with telecommunications companies to detect, prevent and report fraudulent transactions for immediate action, he added.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.