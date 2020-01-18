GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory at No. 4 Auburn on Saturday.

Norman Osceola and freshman Omar Payne recorded their first double double career

Florida’s win over No. 4 Auburn was their highest win in an opponent since 2009-10

The Gators’ next game is on the road Tuesday against LSU

Payne, a freshman from Kissimmee, was widely regarded as a second thought in Florida’s hugely popular recruiting class. Against the Tigers, it looked like a future lottery option.

The 6-foot-10 front dominated the color, scored edges, rebounds and slabs and created a nightmare for Auburn (15-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). The three-point play, which came after an aggressive rebound, put Florida (12-5, 4-1) over 14 with just over 4 minutes to play.

The Gators sent the public to the end of the game – and to the outings – with a 14-0 run that included 3 points from Noah Locke, Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. Fans were shouting “over-rated” in the closing minutes.

Locke and Blackshear finished with 11 points per share for the Gators, who have not lost to Auburn since 1996. Blackshear added 16 rebounds in a season.

The Tigers have lost two in a row since 15-0.

Danjel Purifoy was the only double-figure player for Auburn, who shot 25.5% from the field. He had 10 points.

The Tigers fought off the gate, losing 15 of their first 16 shots. But Florida failed to take advantage of Auburn’s modesty, often turning the ball over to coach Mike White.

Auburn kept it close thanks to being perfect (10 for 10) from the free throw line.

The Gators led five breaks and quickly built a two-digit lead out of the closet. Nembhard, Johnson and Blackshear made baskets in succession, then Payne followed with a putback and a layup that pushed the lead to 38-27.

Florida looked like it could really pull off a few minutes later, but Samir Doughty answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Auburn top scorer missed all four shots in the opening 20 minutes and did not record a single positive.

LARGE IMAGE

Auburn: The Tigers won’t win many, if any, games like this one. Purifoy made 3 of 11 shots and Doughty was 3 of 12 from the field.

FLORIDA: The Gators look like a top 10. They opened the season with the number 6 but lost two of their first four games. White pinched the offense and the results start to show.

NEXT:

Auburn: Welcome to South Carolina on Wednesday. The Tigers have lost four of the last six in the series.

Florida: He plays at LSU on Tuesday. The Gators have won four of their last five meetings, including two in overtime.

TagsToTranslate College Basketball