Paying Toke Makinwa's Bride Prize Is My New Year's Resolution - Uche Maduagwu Reveals

Popular Nigerian actor and social commentator Uche Maduagwu has announced his goals for 2020.

Speaking to social media, Uche Maduagwu revealed that his main resolution was to connect with the Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa.

According to the actor, he focuses on paying the bride’s price for Toke Makinwa.

He went to the Instagram page to make this announcement, stating that Toke Makinwa is a mature and humble woman.

“My New Year’s resolution is to pay the price of the bride @tokemakinwa physically and spiritually, she is the only woman who knows how to prepare my favorite indigenous food… I know a billionaire girl who should go to #Tacha to sing # tutorial will be jealous of my intention to pay the price of the #TokeMakinwa bride in 2020, # my # darling, before coming to #instagram to start bringing out your tears of mumu,  which we now know you come out of every time want to release another boring # song, listen carefully, Toke is a talented and humble woman, she knows how to cook very well and doesn’t depend on any billionaire # father, she worked hard for everything she has today and above all, she fights for the poor by making sure our corrupt shepherd Fulani politicians do not take young people for granted, madam, abeg, when did you last criticize your father billionaire for the last time? “

