Pay attention; Most of the gifts you receive are curses, not blessings

The founder and leader of Prophet TB Joshua, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), launched a bombshell on matters relating to church offering and gifts in general.

Prophet

TB Joshua revealed that most of the offerings collected during religious services

all over the world are full of curses.

he

did this in response to a question about why his church did not

take offerings on Monday “Living Water Service” weekly.

Addressing his congregation during a religious service, he explained in detail why the collection of offerings is a curse but not a blessing.

“We

can’t start bothering people in distress – I mean, the sick, the poor

– request financial support ”,

Adding that even if it were scriptural to collect an offering, “The question remains: who do we ask for support? The afflicted, the sick, the poor? “

“When you are healed and delivered, your” Thank You “is a blessing from God. But when you are in distress, your “thank you” is distress. When you are sick, your “thank you” is sick. “

“You

are your “Thank you” because you cannot live above your word. That’s why most

today’s gifts are a curse, not a blessing… that’s why you have to be very

careful.”