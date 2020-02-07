Tollywood superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan, who returns to the cinema after a long interval of two years, has been in the headlines after her next projects. The actor who is busy these days with the filming of his return adventure that has been tentatively titled # PSPK26, a new Telugu version of the success of Bollywood Pink, will soon begin its next release, which will be directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlaumdi.

The actor who never fails to attract attention with his statements, speeches at the rally and, of course, his performance, had all eyes on him yesterday in a political event, since the actor wore a new appearance after a long time without the characteristic beard he had been wearing for months.

Pawan Kalyan looks handsome in a shaved appearance for his next

According to several reports, Pawan Kalyan looks a whole new look for his next one, that is, PSPK27, which is believed to be a period drama.

However, Pawan Kalyan and the PSPK27 manufacturers have not yet officially confirmed the same.

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK26, the Telugu superstar in the new version of Pink will be reprising the role of Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan in the court drama.

The pink remake, also known as PSPK26, is being directed by the filmmaker Venu Sriram, and is jointly funded by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the posters of LLP Projects and Sri Venkateswara Creations, respectively.

