Paulo Dybala is botched by Man Utd and Tottenham Transfers

Paulo Dybala admits that he was “about to leave Juventus” because he was interested in Man Utd and Tottenham in the summer.

The Juve playmaker was the subject of approaches from both clubs, but saw a move to either collapse on a reported dispute over image rights.

It was also rumored that PSG became interested in the Argentine when the English transfer window was slammed, but Dybala stayed in Turin.

Dybala opened the experience to the Guardian and revealed, “I was about to leave. I knew it was in the club’s mind. We waited until the last minute.”

United wanted to sign Dybala as part of an exchange transaction in which Romelu Lukaku switches in the opposite direction before the switch eventually breaks down and the Belgian switches to Inter Milan.

Tottenham was also keen to land Dybala’s signature, and negotiations ended on the cut-off date until the deadline after accepting a £ 60 million offer that United was ready to accept.

But Dybala’s £ 350,000 weekly wages were a stumbling block for both clubs, particularly Spurs, who opposed exceeding £ 200,000 weekly Harry Kane’s salary.

The Argentine striker has been an important player for his team ever since

In addition, each buyer would have had to charge a substantial fee to purchase Dybala’s image rights, which had been sold to a third party years ago.

Because of the limited time available, this issue ultimately reduced the likelihood that an agreement would be reached before the deadline.

The 26-year-old has since blossomed under Juventus under the new boss Maurizio Sarri. He scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 26 games this season.

But what about the future for Dybala?

“I have two years left for my contract,” he added. “It is not a short but not a long time. We will see what plans Juventus has, whether they think I could stay in the next market or whether they want me to stay. It is a decision that the club makes . ” It’s hard to know because things change in a second.

“But I’m here in a club that treated me well. I’m happy and comfortable. (Maurizio) Sarri’s arrival helped. He wanted me to stay what gave me strength when we didn’t know what was going to happen I knew he could teach me and help me get the best out of me. “