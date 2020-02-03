Paula Abdul confuses Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira in Super Bowl Tweet

Lucky for that Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger didn’t mind the “Straight Up” singer confusing her Shakira, despite working together earlier.

For the sunday Super bowl, an enthusiastic Abdul tweeted that she couldn’t wait to watch Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato performance during the biggest night of football. Lopez and Shakira were ready to rock the rest, while Lovato was selected to sing the national anthem at the start of the game.

In addition to the tweet removed since then, Paula recorded three photos of herself posing with J.Lo, Demi and the Pussycat dolls front woman, who she confused with the Colombian singer.

“I mean, my hips don’t lie … but I’m not @shakira babes 💋❤️,” Scherzinger replied to Abdul’s tweet removed since then, referring to Shakira’s 2005 smash, “Hips Don’t Lie,” with Wyclef Jean.

Nicole previously worked with Paula on the “The X Factor” and is now a judge “The Masked Singer,” whose third season premiered immediately after the Super Bowl.

Click to relive Demi’s incredible display of the national anthem here. Click on to see J.Lo and Shakira beat the rest period here.

