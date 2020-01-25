Paul Merson is targeting eight Man Utd players due to poor form at Old Trafford

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson criticized a number of key Manchester United players in the terrible form of the Red Devils.

United were defeated by Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday night and have won only two of their last seven games in all competitions so far.

They are faced with a potential fourth-round banana peel for Round 4 when they travel to Tranmere on Sunday, and they chose eight players in conversation with StarSport Merson who he believes are underutilizing.

“So many players are not good enough,” he said. “Fred’s got better, but let’s face it, he couldn’t get worse. Anthony Martial doesn’t seem to recognize who he’s playing for.

Something like Anthony Martial could not trigger the loss against Burnley

(Photo: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

“I’m not sure if Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are good enough to play in a four. They match a three better. And Aaron Wan-Bissaka hit a massive wall. Burnley targeted him.”

“Daniel James has to come out of the team for a breather because his confidence looks exhausted, and Jesse Lingard – where have the goals gone?

“People say United misses Scott McTominay when he’s not playing. But how many top clubs are there to sign him up? It’s sad how far United has dropped.”

Despite its inconsistent shape, United is still only six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, but at least this weekend will concentrate on the further development of the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under great pressure to win against Tranmere

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Under pressure coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said before the game against Tranmere: “The mood on the training ground is still good.

“It is understandable that supporters are sometimes frustrated, and there have been two disappointing results in the past week that are likely to have added to that feeling.

“But for us you get used to it in this club. You get used to the ups and downs and as we talked about here, you have to keep going. If you do it badly, you know you are.” have a job to do. “