Paul Hollywood confirms the return of Great British Bake Off when Sandi Toksvig resigns

Paul Hollywood has confirmed that he will return to The Great British Bake Off in light of Sandi Toksvig’s departure.

Earlier this week, the comedian made the announcement that he will give up his accommodation duties.

But despite the sad news, it seems that the popular baker, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will return to our screens for another batch of baking, and we are very excited.

According to reports, Channel 4 confirmed that the trio has signed new contracts, and The Sun said everyone will be on the show for at least another three years.

However, when Metro.co.uk contacted Paul’s representatives for comment, a 53-year-old spokesman told us: “I can confirm that Paul will remain in GBBO for next year.”

Recently, fans of the show were devastated after discovering that the next Stand Up To Cancer special would see Sandi leave the store forever.

She said about her decision: ‘When quitting a job, it is quite common for people to say they are doing it to spend more time with their family.

‘I unusually leave the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other job. As my waist will testify, Bake Off is a show that consumes everything. “

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,” the star continued. ‘These are friendships that I know will continue beyond the limits of television.

‘Bake Off is a wonderful program that has already shown that it can withstand a change in accommodation staff.

‘The reason for that, of course, is that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish you all the best. “

Since then, Paul talked about his election, where he tweeted to his followers: “It has been a lot of fun working with @sanditoksvig. We will miss her, but I hope she has time to visit us in the tent when we film later this year.” She will always be part of the Bake Off family. “

Prue added: ‘I loved working with Sandi, she has been a brilliant and very funny host, and I am amazed at how hard she works juggling so many different projects.

Shall We will be lifelong friends beyond the store. #GBBO #sanditoksvig #friendship “.

With Noel telling his pastry friend: ‘I feel like Tom without Jerry! Mick without a Keef 🙁 I’m going to miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful moments we had to play together in the store!

“The double acts are a rare and magical beast, and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love, Mr. Noel.”

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives of Paul, Prue, Noel and Channel 4 to comment while The Great British Bake Off returns later this year.





