Paul Collingwood was understandably optimistic when contemplating England’s position in the fourth test at the Wanderers after a three-day dominant for tourists.

South Africa faces a chase of 465 in the last two days of the Final Test, with England’s task of taking 10 wickets looking for the most likely outcome, as well as a 3-1 victory. The Proteas stood up even before they were presented with the mother of all objectives.

“We have 465 races ahead, they have to knock them down in the Wanderers, which according to the story is not an easy thing to do,” Collingwood, assistant coach of England, told BBC Test Match Special.

Light work was done in the first entries in South Africa, with 88 for six, becoming 183 in total. Although it was below the goal of 200 follow-ups after England’s first 400 innings, the follow-up was not considered. The second effort, of 248 to increase leadership, was a movement to take advantage of it and “drive it home,” as Collingwood said.

The option to do so emphatically came from Mark Wood, who took two of the four wickets in the morning to return a second five-wicket course, five by 46.

Collingwood, who was a teammate of the fast bowler in Durham, was particularly delighted to see his northeastern neighbor excel after an impressive performance in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth, the first in 11 months.

“I am absolutely delighted by him,” Collingwood smiled. “I’ve played a lot of cricket with Mark Wood and playing consecutive test matches will be a lot of confidence for him.” He takes his personality to the locker room and the park itself.

“He can win games. The more winners we have in the locker room, the better. The impact it has on the opposition when it is bowling at more than 90 mph. You may not take the wickets, but you could get wickets at the other end. This is what you need in international cricket. Some of the releases you encounter just need an X factor and Woody has it. ”

Another “X-Factor” player, according to Collingwood, is Jos Buttler.

The wicketkeeper hitter, famous for his destructive qualities, came out with a groan in his final series innings: scoring eight and then defending an Anrich Nortje delivery to the goalkeeper. It ends with a total of 115 seven-inning races at an average of 16.42.

From the outside, Buttler looks like a man whose tribulations in the last 12 months, including an exhausting series of the World Cup and the ashes, are catching up. But Collingwood refuted the idea that the 29-year-old needs a break and defended his production during the last month.

“If our batting lineup does the job, which he has in this series, then he can go out and be positive. Sometimes that won’t work out, but we know what a world class player he is. You can adapt to the Cricket Test and you will win games for us. He has done it in the past. Players like that have to go back to the hilt. Simple as that. “

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Mark Boucher has little hope of avoiding defeat.

“If we look at the amount of time we have in the game, we still have to look for a victory. If we hit for two days, the execution rate is very feasible.” They are enough races to pursue, it has never been done before, but we have to maintain some kind of positivity with respect to tomorrow. And also the fact that many of our batters are also due. It’s going to be difficult, but we’ll try. ”

