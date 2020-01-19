Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

NFL circles believe that Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, will be a new hometown in 2020 after spending the past two decades in New England.

An earlier report on Sunday indicated that the six-time Super Bowl champion will meet hands-on teams and is “eager” to coach a young quarterback.

Brady himself went into the process later in the day and had some interesting thoughts.

Tom Brady about @ westwood1sports about his future: “I am open to this process and at the same time I love to play football and I want to continue playing and doing a good job. I look to the future. Whatever the future may bring I’ll hug it with open arms. “

– Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 19, 2020

This seems to fit perfectly with the report we linked above. It is no longer a matter of course that Brady will end his career in a godfather uniform.

Brady’s comments also come a few hours after being spotted with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during Saturday night’s UFC fight in the desert metropolis.

We can continue to connect the points in the next few weeks. But nothing will happen on this front until the free agency opens in March.