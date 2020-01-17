Patriots' TE Benjamin Watson played on sly Achilles this season

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sport

Benjamin Watson retired when the New England Patriots needed him this season. Now the 39-year-old tight end has shown how much pain he had to deal with Tom Brady.

Watson revealed on Instagram that he’d gone through a torn Achilles this season, and it was thanks to Brady’s TB12 body coach Joseph Koudelka that he helped him stay on the field.

New England signed with Watson on October 14 due to a lack of pass-catch options at the narrow end. He took the field a week later and played in 10 games in the 2019 season. Watson caught 17 receptions for 173 yards in the regular season and got three passes in the wildcard round.

Brady’s TB12 training was a hit with several NFL players. It’s great to see Watson benefit from fighting pain and playing on an injury that would normally mean the end of the season for many other athletes.