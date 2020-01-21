David Butler II-USA TODAY Sport

Julian Edelman and his New England Patriots would love to prepare for the Super Bowl LIV. Instead, the Star Receiver is recovering from shoulder surgery after New England fell shockingly in the AFC wildcard round.

The good news is that, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the operation has no impact on Edelman being ready for the New England off-season program.

Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman underwent shoulder treatment last week that is said to include “no lengthy rehab” and is expected to be ready for the team’s off-season program, depending on the league.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2020

It was previously noted that Edelman played through torn rib cartilage that he suffered earlier in the season.

The 33-year-old Edelman scored 100 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last season. It was the recipient’s third 1000 yard campaign.