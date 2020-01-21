KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is already at the top of a list.
The official list of the best-selling NLFPS players, based on official goods from March 1st to November 30th, is headed by Mahomes.
Tom Brady has held the top spot for the past two years.
Sure, there are likely to be a few Mahomes jerseys that will be bought in the next two weeks.
The top 15 among all officially sold licensed products:
1. Patrick Mahomes II., QB, Kansas City
2. Tom Brady, QB, New England
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas
4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland
5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland
6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago
7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh
11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia
14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco
KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.
>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.