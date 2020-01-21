KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes is already at the top of a list.

The official list of the best-selling NLFPS players, based on official goods from March 1st to November 30th, is headed by Mahomes.

Tom Brady has held the top spot for the past two years.

Sure, there are likely to be a few Mahomes jerseys that will be bought in the next two weeks.

The top 15 among all officially sold licensed products:

1. Patrick Mahomes II., QB, Kansas City

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland

6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh

11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans

12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia

14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco

