Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs take the party to Vegas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

It was a week-long celebration for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after their comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last Sunday.

Mahomes was seen puffing beer just a few days ago during the victory parade. He then joined tight end Travis Kelce and actor Paul Rudd when showing up at a nightclub later that day.

What do the Chiefs do for an encore? Well, they are predictably celebrating this weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports notes that teammates Damien Williams, Mecole Hardman, Blake Bell, Cam Erving and Austin Reiter joined Mahomes and Kelce at JEWEL Nightclub in the ARIA.

They were also seen later in the weekend in the TAO Asian Bistro and nightclub. It looked like a damn good time.

Talk about living the best life. This hype will soon decrease and the Chiefs will start their off-season program. Until then, partying seems to be the name of the game. Can you blame them?