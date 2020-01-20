Patrick Kane gets 1,000 point, Blackhawks beat Jets 5-2

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he scored a assist on Brandon Saad’s goal in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Sunday night for their fifth straight win level.

Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the cap with 5:46 left. The star wing went from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle. Carpenter then fed a wide open Saad on the left side of the net for an easy tap-in before goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck could slip through the fold.

Kane, 31, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was assaulted by his teammates after extending his point streak to 10 games. Saad made sure to pick up the puck before joining the celebration.

Alex Nylander and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, who rebounded in the Western Conference playoff streak 11-4-0. David Kampf also scored and rookie Dominik Kubalik added an empty net for his 10th goal in his last seven games.

Alex Nylander, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the Jets’ fourth loss in five games.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who killed six Jets power plays. Four of the human benefits were created by minor penalties on Chicago striker Drake Caggiula.

Chicago led 2-0 after the first period.

Nylander opened the scoring at 2:51. Alone in front of the net, Nylander took Gustafsson’s supply from the point, rigged Hellebuyck on the ice and slipped into a backhander on the left side.

Gustafsson got his sixth goal with 5:49 left on a filtered high shot from the left point which passed Hellebuyck’s glove and ticked the right post.

Lehner managed to block nine shots as the Blackhawks killed the Jets’ four-minute power play early in the second. Caggiula had been whistled for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner (Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Scheifele reduced the score to 2-1 with 1:43 remaining in the second on the Jets’ 27th shot.

Scheifele crossed traffic to the net and picked up the puck near the fold after Nikolaj Ehlers partially vented on a shot from inside the blue line. Lehner stopped Scheifele’s first attempt, but managed a rebound with a backhander for his 23rd goal.

Kampf increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 at 9:29 of the third. Rookie Kirby Dach led to the net and was stopped by Hellebuyck, but Kampf overtook defender Anthony Bitetto and pushed into the rebound.

After Saad’s goal made it 4-1, Laine had a shot at close range with 2:09 left.

Kubalik shot into an empty net with 1:34 to go.

NOTES

Nine-star Kane has reached 1,000 points in 953 regular season games. It is in its 13th season. … Jets F Adam Lowry suffered an upper body injury after being parried by Caggiula 16 seconds from the end of the first period. … Winnipeg D Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) missed his second game, D Tucker Poolman (lower body) missed his third and D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) missed his ninth. … The Blackhawks reassigned F Dylan Sikura to AHL’s Rockford.

NEXT

Jets: in Carolina Tuesday for the second stop on a three-game trip.

Blackhawks: Florida host Tuesday. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville will face his former team for the first time. Quenneville guided the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in more than 10 seasons, but was fired in November 2018.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press