Patrick Henry Community College Hosts Sister Act Auditions

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Patriot Players at Patrick Henry Community College are looking for actors for their next spring production of “Sister Act”, based on the famous blockbuster movie of 1992.

“For those who rejoice in good harmony, gospel music and scandalous disco dance of the 1970s, Sister Act is the show to join,” according to a PHCC press release.

The auditions will take place on Saturday January 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker Student Center Theater on campus. Registration for the audition begins at 12:30 p.m. and the auditions will take place in their order of arrival.

The actors must be ready to sing. The artists are invited to prepare 16 measures of a song that highlights their vocal range and their abilities. There will be no accompanying person at the hearing. Interpreters can sing a capella or bring an MP3 instrumental track for accompaniment.

These hearings must be over 16 years old. The openings include key roles such as Deloris, Curtis and Sweaty Eddie.

“The actor list presents a wide variety of main roles for a range of ages, body types and ethnicities,” said the players’ statement.

Rehearsals begin provisionally on Monday February 24 and the show opens on April 16 and takes place over two weekends.

For a full list of actors, click here.

