Patrick Allotey, Released on Ghc 100K Bail

The Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey was given a deposit of 100,000 Ghc for his misconduct during the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts Of Oak.

Patrick mercilessly beat Michael Siaw, a spectator, in the stadium. Intervention from other viewers was required to keep him from beating Michael even more. His blows gave Michael a deep cut in his eyelid.

According to pulse.com.gh, Patrick pleaded not guilty when brought to justice and confirmed his claim that he was provoked by Siaw, who prevented him from watching the game, even though he asked him to move away. He is currently on bail of 100,000 GHC with three guarantees, two of which should be civil servants and should deposit his passport with the court registration

The former World Lightweight Organization (WBO) super lightweight world champion in Africa was suspended by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for six months because of his unprofessional behavior.