Patrice Evra opens a personal letter that Liverpool sent after the Luis Suarez race

Patrice Evra has announced that Liverpool has sent him a personal letter apologizing for Luis Suarez’s line after emotionally remembering the unsavory incident at Sky Sports.

French international Evra was racially abused when Manchester United clashed with Liverpool in 2011. The goal was blocked for eight games.

After the FA was given the punishment, the Reds players warmed up with jerseys that supported their suspended teammate.

Evra recently spoke in a heartfelt conversation with Jamie Carragher, one of the players who supported Suarez with a jersey, how the posture hurt him for many years and how he never got an apology from Merseyside Club chairman Peter Moore would have.

But before the Reds met the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, Evra told how Liverpool sent him a letter days after the broadcast to apologize.

“I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and was really touched,” said Evra at Sky Sports. “He told me he hoped it wasn’t too late when the incident happened nine years ago.

“He got in touch about three days after the show and it was like a thank you that this letter touched my heart, but I was disappointed for so long that a big club like Liverpool supports such a thing.

Luis Suarez has been suspended for eight games for racially abusing Evra

“Now I can see real honest people working for this club and now I have even more respect for Liverpool for fighting a problem for humanity.

“I was delighted, but I said I still hope you don’t win the league!” three months ago.

“It was really important to me and even though we have a great rivalry between us, it has shown that Liverpool is a first class club.”

Jamie Carragher warmed himself up with a t-shirt that Luis Suarez supports

Carragher looked Evra in the eye during a meeting on Monday night in October to apologize.

He said: “There is no doubt that we made a massive mistake that was obvious,” said Carragher.

“We traveled on the day of the game, had lunch and had a team meeting, and I remember that either Kenny or Steve Clarke said, ‘Are you still wearing the jerseys?’ and that was the first thing I heard about it.

“And I’m not saying that I wasn’t there because we as a club did something wrong and I was vice captain.

“So I’m not sure who actually was behind it, maybe it was one of the close players. I think it had nothing to do with Kenny. It was the players who were close to Suarez in the locker room and she.” wanted to support her buddy.

“What I would say, maybe I look at myself and say that I didn’t have the courage to say as an individual that I didn’t wear it. I don’t think everyone in LFC thought we were doing the right thing.

“As with your own family, as a football club, your first reaction, no matter what someone does, is to protect, even if you know they did something wrong. And that’s wrong.”

“I can in no way approve of what we did with Suarez, it’s wrong. But it doesn’t matter, in which case, it’s the first reaction and we apologize massively wrong.”