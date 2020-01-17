BOSTON – Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal, Karson Kuhlman and David Pastrnak both had two assists, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 Thursday night.

Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm also scored for the Bruins and Brad Marchand added an empty net goal at the last minute.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins after just 24 seconds of play, but Jaroslav Halak shut out Pittsburgh the rest of the time. Halak made 29 saves as Boston improved to 2-0 against the Penguins and ended Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak.

Crosby was playing for the second time since returning Tuesday after missing 28 games after abdominal surgery.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, who will host Boston at the Eastern Conference contenders’ third meeting on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston led 2-1 after two and extended the lead by 3:19 into the third goal when Bergeron beat Jarry on a long wrist shot. Pastrnak got an assist on the game and added another when Marchand scored on an empty net with 53 seconds remaining.

Crosby scored his seventh on the first shot of the match, beating Halak on a shot from the top of the left circle.

Pittsburgh’s quick start didn’t last. Kuraly tied at 10:03 on a shot that deflected a Penguins defender and Lindholm put Boston 2-1 just 2:13 later when he redirected a shot from Kuhlman after the Bruins forced a turnaround in the area from Pittsburgh.

After dominating Boston 12-10 in the first period, the Penguins did not record a penalty shootout in the second until Halak tipped Teddy Blueger with 6:50 remaining in the period. Although it hasn’t been tested much during the period, Halak made four huge saves in the final seconds stopping Bryan Rust on a 2-on-1, then three attempts to rebound from Zach Aston-Reese.

Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Halak came back in force at the end of the third, keeping a series of shots across the goal line.

NOTES

The Bruins honored goalkeeper Tuukka Rask before the game for playing his 500th career game, a milestone he crossed earlier this season. Rask was absent from training after taking a head elbow on Tuesday in Columbus. … Crosby has scored two goals and three assists in two games since returning from his two-month layoff.

NEXT

Penguins: visit Detroit Friday evening.

Bruins: visit Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Doug Alden, The Associated Press