Patches to make the sudo utility less vulnerable to abuse

A bug in which root rights were assigned is fixed. It’s a utility, said Dan Goodin in Ars Technica, see “Dozens of Unix-like Operating Systems”.

The patch is intended for a “potentially fatal error” in which nonprivileged users can acquire root privileges on vulnerable systems.

This is all about Sudo, a “very popular, very simple” sysadmin application, said ZDNet,

Sudo is used in a number of Linux and Unix-based systems, including Apple MacOS. Apple released a patch update for MacOS High Sierra 10.13.6, MacOS Mojave 10.14.6, MacOS Catalina 10.15.2, Mohit Kumar wrote in The hacker news,

Sudo, said Stephen Vaughan Nichols in ZDNetis easy to abuse. Another way to put it ZDNet: “It’s so damn useful until it’s gone.”

Sudo has weight as “one of the most important, powerful, and widely used utilities, preinstalled as a core command on macOS and almost all UNIX or Linux-based operating systems,” said Kumar. Malcolm Owen in Apple insider also talked about sudo in general. Improper use can lead to chaos.

“The vulnerability that is tracked as CVE-2019-18634 is the result of a stack-based buffer overflow bug that was found in versions 1.7.1 through 1.8.25p1,” it said Ars Technica, “It can only be triggered if either an administrator or a downstream operating system such as Linux Mint and Elementary OS has activated an option called pwfeedback.”

In the vulnerable versions, an attacker could exploit two separate bugs to gain root privileges. The problem wasn’t just a “Mac thing” Apple insider determined that the vulnerability was found by an Apple security agent, Joe Vennix.

Decipher: “The risk of exploitation is quite high for systems on which the pwfeedback option is activated. To exploit the error, an attacker would only have to send a large amount of data to sudo via the password input field. The vulnerability arises from two separate bugs in the sudo code. “

“However, most distributions are not affected,” he said The registrymsgid “unless the default settings have been changed, but check.” The vulnerability is only active when the pwfeedback option is enabled and some Linux distributions – apparently Mint and Elementary OS – enable the option, said Tim Anderson. He added that pwfeedback is generally disabled by default.

Steven Vaughan-Nichols in ZDNet In CVE-2019-18634, Apple Information Security researcher Joe Vennix discovered that if the “pwfeedback” option was enabled in a sudoers configuration file, anyone, including anyone who cannot run sudo or is on the list, sudoers File can crack a system. “

The error problem has a relevant course. “The progress of the sudo version shows that the vulnerability was introduced in 2009 and remained active until 2018 with the release of 1.8.26b1,” said Dr. Ars Technica,

SoftpediaBogdan Papa also explained what was going on. The “sudo” vulnerability affected the “pwfeedback” option, which is activated by default in distributions such as Linux Mint and operating systems. Because of the bug, any user can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow even if they are not listed in the sudoers file. ”

Enter version 1.8.31. Sudo maintainers have released Sudo version 1.8.31 with a patch. This includes a patch to block the exploit, Papa said, “but if you can’t install this latest version, disabling pwfeedback is the easiest way to stay safe. Only devices that have pwfeedback enabled are vulnerable to attack . “

Owen expanded what Apple insider readers should make sure that their machines are safe. If you want to know if your Mac is still affected, you can read its article in AppleInsider.

Fossbytes had this helpful tip on Tuesday: “If you use the exploitable version of Sudo, patches for Ubuntu Linux systems, Linux Mint and basic operating systems are now available.”

