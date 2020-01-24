New Delhi: The Patanjali group, based in Haridwar, which has acquired Ruchi Soya, indebted, expects to have a turnover of between 35,000 and 40,000 million rupees in the next year and become the largest company in the consumer goods sector in the next years, replacing the market leader. HUL, Yoga Guru Ramdev said here on Friday.

The company is expected to record a joint turnover of up to Rs 25,000 million in the current fiscal year, in which Patanjali group firms are likely to contribute around Rs 12,000 million and Ruchi Soya can contribute Rs 13,000, said.

After the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, Patanjali, promoted by Ramdev, expects a triple growth of the company and become an important player in the edible oil category and take the lead in the national production of soybean oil, sunflower oil and Palm oil.

In addition, it would also reduce India’s dependence on imports in the edible oil segment and save foreign exchange reserves through self-sufficiency in palm oil.

“This prosecutor, Patanjali along with Ruchi Soya would have a turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore and expects to grow to around Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal year,” said Ramdev.

He also said: “In the next five years, we would have a turnover of around Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore and we will become the largest consumer goods company, replacing HUL.”

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the market leader in the consumer goods segment, reported an income of Rs 38,224 crore in 2018-19 and is expected to increase further with the merger with the GSK Healthcare business.

When contacted, the HUL spokesman said: “As a policy, we do not comment on the competition.”

Patanjali had acquired Ruchi Soya in a corporate insolvency resolution process for around Rs 4,350 crore after competing with the Adani Group.

In the next two years, 25 percent of Ruchi Soya’s shares should be liquidated according to the guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Ramdev said.

The company expects further growth from Ruchi Soya, where it points to multiple growth and is introducing new products by extending its popular Nutrela brand.

“We will launch three new products under the Nutrela brand aimed at health conscious people and people suffering from diseases such as heart disease, cholesterol and high blood pressure,” he said.

These products will include Nutrela Gold premium oil, Nutrela Honey and Nutrela Protein Atta.

“We expect three-fold growth of Ruchi Soya in the coming years,” Ramdev said, adding that it will also reduce the burden of importing edible oil from other countries and make India self-sufficient in this sector.

Both Patanjali and Ruchi Soya would integrate their products by leveraging their strengths and improving their respective production capacity and increasing market share, he added.

Patanjali will also continue to have Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as an ambassador for the brand of the product range Mahakosh of Ruchi Soya.

In addition, when asked if there would be competition between some Ruchi Soya and Patanjali Ayurved products, Ramdev said Ruchi Soya’s products would not clash with Patanjali’s product and add value to customers.

With Ruchi Soya, it also aims to double its reach in the next five years to 50 million crore of the 25 million rupees in existence.

“We aim to expand our reach to 50 million crore over the next five years,” he said and added that the Patanjali group is now providing employment opportunities to around two lakh people and a similar number of farmers and will continue to add numbers in your crease

When asked about the slowdown in the consumer goods segment, Ramdev said it was a temporary phase, that companies that sold luxury products were mainly affected and that companies that sold regular domestic consumer goods such as Patanjali Ayurved and Ruchi Soya were not affected.

“Our sales volume and brand value have actually increased. Our market share has also increased,” he said and added that there are no plans for the inclusion of Patanjali Ayurved.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.