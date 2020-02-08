Pastor Adeboye publishes new prophecies and warns of further disasters in 2020

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye said on Friday that God had told him that there would be further disasters in 2020.

The respected minister published his prophecies for the year during the church crossover service, where he said there would be a fire.

In January alone, there were no fewer than 20 major outbreaks of fire in various parts of Nigeria.

At the February edition of the Holy Spirit Service, Adeboye said: “Earlier this year you heard me say that the Lord said that there would be fire, flood, storm, earthquake, and volcano on an international level. What we saw in the past was a breeze. If you follow the news around the world, you can see what’s already happening.

“I told you back then that Nigeria is part of the international scene. We are part of the world. If you look at what happened in January, just a month, how many fire outbreaks, burned houses, burned markets, burned government houses, fire outbreaks near this airport and the airport.

“If the Lord says we haven’t seen anything, we have to pray.”

Adeboye, 77, also said that Nigeria needs prayer to avert the disasters because the country does not have the crisis response capacity.

He added, “I will ask you to pray with me that this aspect of the prophecy be lifted. Father, have mercy on Nigeria. No outbreaks of fire, Lord. No storm, please Daddy. Have mercy, Lord. Have mercy on us . “