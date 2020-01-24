Pasta is now a vegetable in American schools under Trump's guidelines

Certain types of pasta can be considered vegetables for millions of meals in public schools, according to the new rules proposed by the Donald Trump administration.

The new school guidelines published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week would allow more foods such as pizza, hamburgers and fries to appear on school menus as part of their extensive reviews of a former first lady’s school lunch program Michelle Obama The cuts to his signature policy under the administration of Barack Obama, aimed at reducing childhood obesity in the United States, were announced on his birthday.

Changes include pasta made with potatoes, soy or other starch-based flours to be considered as a portion of vegetables.

The rules said: “Pasta made from vegetable flour can be credited as a vegetable, even if the pasta is not served with another recognizable vegetable.”

The agency said the rules were intended to “simplify” existing school lunch policies under the Healthy and Hungry Children Act of 2010. Authorities said that by expanding the types of food they qualify as vegetables, rather than For students to throw food they don’t want to eat, schools are more likely to reduce waste.

USDA secretary Sonny Perdue said that “schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that greater common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals. We listen and now we we are putting to work “.

The proposed guidelines would also permanently consider potatoes and other starchy foods as a fruit and allow only half a cup of fruit to be served instead of an entire cup for breakfast. Missing calories can be filled with cakes and other starchy foods. Potatoes can also be served as vegetables every day.

Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said the rules “allow everything that can be allowed as input on any school day to be served as an à la carte item every day,” creating a “Great vacuum in school nutrition guidelines” to include foods that are “high in calories, saturated fat or sodium instead of balanced school meals every day.”

That escape could be exploited by the meat, soy, potato and other industry lobbyists to broaden their mark on school menus, critics say.

Mr. Perdue’s latest guideline follows an April 2019 memo from the USDA to the state and regional program that “expands the flexibility to credit vegetables” by allowing pasta made with vegetable flours and beans.

The Healthy and Hunger-Free Children Law mandated that participating schools include more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products on their menus, while decreasing the amount of sugary, fatty and salty foods available for children. Children on campus.

After approval, the USDA reported a nationwide increase in children who ate 16% more vegetables and 23% more fruits during lunch, and 90% of participating schools reported that students were meeting new ones. nutritional standards

Upon entering office under Trump, Perdue began to push back some of those standards by allowing more flexible sodium regulations and other changes.

