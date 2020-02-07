Passengers on cruise ships docked near New York are screened for coronavirus, according to the CDC

Passengers on a cruise ship that moored near New York City on Friday morning are checked for the corona virus in the harbor. An official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.

“There are people on the ship who have traveled to China in the past, and therefore the CDC and local health authorities will board the ship if it is going to do a port evaluation for coronavirus,” the source said.

Ambulances and stretchers were positioned near The Anthem of the Seas in the port of Bayonne, a city in New Jersey south of Manhattan, on Friday, and the crew boarded the ship. An aerial photo was shown by CNN partners in New York.

“I was briefed on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship arriving this morning,” tweeted Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis. “I am certain that the NJ DoH, the CDC and the PA NY / NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning.”

CNN has contacted the New Jersey health authorities and the governor’s office.

The cruise line Royal Caribbean “closely monitors developments related to the coronavirus and has strict medical protocols on board our ships,” said a statement.

“Like the airlines, we are taking part in an increased screening of guests to check the spread of the corona virus,” said the shipping company. “We continue to work closely with the CDC, WHO and local health authorities to follow their guidelines and ensure the health and well-being of our guests and our crew.”

The passenger had no idea about health ratings

Passengers have been on the ship for 12 days and travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. John, St. Kitts and Antigua. You should disembark on Friday morning.

“We had no idea (about the health ratings) until we saw the (local) television in the cabin this morning,” said passenger Don Silberman. There was no announcement or information from the crew about the CDC ratings, he said.

Hundreds of Americans who are evacuating the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak are now arriving on the west coast of the United States.

The corona virus emerged from China two months ago. It killed 638 people, mostly in China, and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

It has infected more than 31,000 in more than 25 countries and areas. At least 12 cases have been confirmed in the United States.

The Anthem of the Seas is scheduled to sail Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Royal Caribbean will “provide improved sanitary facilities in the cruise ship terminal and on board as part of our ongoing disease prevention efforts,” the cruise line said to passengers who are expected to board.

The ship is said to “still sail and if you choose to cancel the regular cancellation fees,” according to a tweet.