Passenger traffic continues to prevail at the regional airports every year

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Regional airports in the region continue to break passenger records.

According to a press release from Lynchburg Regional Airport (LRA), more than 185,000 passengers visited the airport, the highest rate in ten years. According to the LRA, the value rose by 34 percent in December compared to the same period last year.

“Without a doubt, 2019 was a year in which passenger growth continued in Lynchburg

Regional airport, mainly due to increased flights, more airline seats and upgraded

Regional jets with dual-class service, ”said airport director Andrew LaGala, A.A.E.

Roanoke-Blacksburg (ROA) regional airport carried more than 719,000 passengers in 2019, the highest number that the airport says has been achieved in twenty years. In December 9,329 passengers were in traffic, which corresponds to “300 more passengers per day” according to ROA.

“Our airlines have increased ROA capacity and our customers have used it, which has resulted in airlines adding more capacity and hopefully new destinations,” said Timothy T. Bradshaw, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, in a statement.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.