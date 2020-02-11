Pasquale Rotella Announces Big State of Insomniac Update

In 2020 the state of Insomniac is exciting as always – and the intrepid leader of the event company Pasquale Rotella is happy to share improvements for 2020.

“Big State of Insomniac Update!” He starts. “It goes down so much that I couldn’t put everything in the caption!”

The Insomniac team and Pasquale Rotella vow “to continue our mission to bring people together through unforgettable experiences while generating positive reactions around the world.”

First, as we already know, EDC Vegas 2020 will use the entire interior of the Speedway for the first time. The theme for this year’s show will be announced this week NEXT WEEKThursday, February 20 at 6 p.m. PT on Night Owl Radio.

EDC will continue to grow worldwide to mark the festival’s 25th anniversary in 2021. So expect further new goals and a year-round party under the current in the coming months.

As for Nocturnal Wonderland, Rotella says the new location “doesn’t quite meet the high expectations” they have of their venues. So he has two options: skip 2020 completely and switch to 2021 or have it back at Glen Helen. He will shortly be polling his Instagram account. So make sure you want to vote.

Swipe below for more information EDC Las Vegas 2020 EDC Worldwide and Nocturnal wonderland, Plus, the brand new Insomniac Pass. EDC Orlando and Beyond the wonderland,

There are many exciting things for 2020 and these are just a few highlights!

State of Insomniac

Photo via Insomniac