Parvesh Verma, MP of BJP banned from campaigning on common remarks, to move motion of thanks to the president’s address

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma file.

New Delhi: BJP’s member of parliament in Delhi, West Delhi, would like to express his gratitude in response to President Ramnath Kovind, days after he was banned by the election committee, to campaign for 96 hours for comments about common divisions.

The ban on the BJP campaigner had entered into force on Thursday.

Verma’s answer is followed by the Union Budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Verma, the son of the former Delhi Prime Minister, Sahib Singh Verma, is one of several BJP leaders who have tried to get the Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) as the central plank for the February 8 elections.

Parvesh Verma made a silent protest on Friday against the election committee’s decision to prohibit him from campaigning for four days for the polls in Delhi.

In a video on his Twitter handle, Verma sat in a dark room lit with candles and made posters in which he accused AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of using words such as “traitor”, “General Dyer” and “Hitler” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had covered his mouth with a black belt.

The BJP leader had said that he respected the EC decision and that he would participate in the campaign again after 96 hours.

He also urged the EC to ban Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia because they supported elements that raised slogans against the country.

