Parvesh Verma is on Dharna, Kejriwal Terrorist calls again

BJP MP Parevsh Verma said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal provoked people to grab weapons and stir up riots in Delhi.

updated:5 February 2020, 4.15 pm IST

File photo: BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks in Lok Sabha during Parliament’s budget session. (LSTV / PTI photo)

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday accused Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi, of trying to incite riots in Delhi. Sitting on the dharna in Gandhi Smarak in the Parliament, Verma held a sign saying: “Atank ka Dusra Nam Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of Terror).

Verma said Kejriwal provoked people to grab weapons and set up riots in Delhi. “I call Kejriwal a terrorist because he gives weapons to the people in Delhi. He shoots AAP workers by seducing them and giving them money. It’s very embarrassing. They are bent to the lowest level in politics. I urge them to people to vote for development. But AAP wants riots in Delhi. They want to get all Muslim votes. “Verma told reporters here.

Speaking of Kapil Gujjar, accused of shooting at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi, Verma said: “He is Aam Aadmi Party employee who joined the party two months ago in the presence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh. People have told me that he has been in constant contact with him since then. He also went into their campaigns. ”

Verma added: “We are fighting development elections while they do that by shooting at Shaheen Bagh. They wanted someone there to die so that they could make political miles from the insurrection that could have occurred.”

Verma had previously also hurled the “terrorist” remark in Kejriwal, which was reflected by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Delhi, the responsible Prakash Javadekar, against which AAP made a silent march to condemn their statements against the prime minister.

