Partizan qualified for the quarter-finals of the EuroCup

Dragana Stjepanović / KK Partizan

After hitting Bologna with a score of 84:82 Partizan NIS qualified for the quarterfinals of the EuroCup before playing against Trento,

In the Paladozza Arena Bologna there were completely different halves. During the first 20 minutes of the game, Squad of Aleksandar ĐorĐević dominated the local court. And in the second 20 minutes without it Nemanja Gordić. Partizan started his engines and turned the game around completely. Not even Miloš Teodosić and Stefan Markovic could help their team against it Andrea Trinchieris player in the second half.

Andrea Trinchieri gave minutes to all of his players again and the man of the game was definitely Torrian Walden, The American guard ended the game with 29 points for the index rating of 33. Next to him, Rashawn Thomas was the only one with a two-digit score (10 points) in Partizan.

in the Bologna. Miloš Teodosić lost a double with 24 points and 10 assists (index rating of 30). Stefan Markovic ended the match with 17 points (index note 23) and Julian Gamble added 11.

In the last 25 seconds of the game, Bologna led with 1 (82:81), but then Rade Zagorac stole the ball and used it for two guests. On the other hand, Miloš Teodosić missed a three-point shot and Walden had defensive rebounds and was to blame afterwards. Torrian Walden was half successful from the free throw line. That was enough for Partizan to achieve his 4th victory in the top 16.

Before the last round in the top 16 of the EuroCup. Partizan already has a quarter-final spot and a home advantage.