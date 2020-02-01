Partially eaten body of UP man found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A partially eaten body of a 65-year-old villager in the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) was found on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Phool Chand of Baijunagar village under Gajraula police station, was missing after he went to his sugar cane field on Friday afternoon.

Field forest force and police have found the body about 400 meters deep in the core forest area.

PTR Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said that forest officials still have to confirm whether the man had invaded the core forest where he was killed by a wild carnivore or that his body was dumped in the jungle by some criminals who killed him and it was eaten by the animals .

Jeevan Lal, the cousin of the deceased, however, claimed that he and other villagers had seen a tigress and two cubs eat the body.

The autopsy report is expected, the official said.

Makhan Lal, the son of the deceased, claimed that the tigress and his cubs had moved into the agricultural area, while the adjacent Garha forest struck for a few months, but the forest officials had taken no action.

He claimed that his father was killed by the tigress and dragged into the jungle, where it was eaten.

Khandelwal said the Phool Chand field was about a kilometer away from the PTR, but there were no traces or traces of the body being dragged.

He said the ministry had arranged Rs 10,000 on humanitarian grounds through World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for the affected family to perform the final rites.

However, the family was not eligible for compensation because the murders had taken place in the core forest area.

SHO of the Gajraula police station, Naresh Kumar Kashyap, meanwhile ruled out the possibility of murder, because the condition of the body indicated that Phool Chand had been killed by each animal.

