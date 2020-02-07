Part of the Roanoke Greenway is closed due to flooding

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR News) – In Roanoke, parts of the greenway are closed due to Thursday’s flooding.

A barricade has been built saying that the low water bridge on Wiley Drive is closed.

On Thursday you could see water rushing over the bridge.

According to the National Weather Service, the river was now 8 feet high at 10 p.m. Thursday night. It is expected to reach 9.5 feet by Friday, 7 a.m., which is just below the 10-foot flood. After that, it might go back.

Play Roanoke has posted on Facebook that if it goes down, crews will be gone on Monday to clean the street and greenway unless we get more rain and that could change.

At their post, they asked hikers and bikers to avoid wet trails. People looking for a trail are asked to use Mill Mountain and Lick Run as they usually stay dry after Roanoke.

In the past, this bridge was flooded and closed until the crews could clear the rubble. WFXR News will follow this process and provide updates as they become available.

