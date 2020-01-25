A nearly 90-minute recording released on Saturday by President Donald Trump at a 2018 donor dinner, which included indicted businessmen he said he did not know, includes Trump speaking animatedly about the revocation of the US Ambassador to Ukraine – at one point, “Get rid of her!”

The recording was publicly shared by a lawyer for Lev Parnas, the Soviet-born businessman who then worked with Rudy Giuliani to push for the ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. She was finally removed from her post in April 2019.

“Take it out tomorrow.” I don’t care, “said the president during a dinner with donors at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. “Take it out tomorrow.” Pull it out. Okay? Do it.”

CNN has listened to the entire audio but has yet to conclusively identify different speakers other than the president.

The tape, parts of which were leaked on Friday by ABC News, again highlights Trump’s entanglement with Parnas, whom the president denied knowing, and Trump’s desire to remove Yovanovitch, an effort to the heart of the dismissal procedure currently underway against him.

Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy said in a tweet on Saturday that he had rendered the audio “given its importance to our national interest”. He said Friday that he shared it with the House Intelligence Committee.

Bondy is scheduled to appear on “AC360” on CNN on Saturday evening.

The recording was made by another Giuliani partner, Igor Fruman, and shared with Parnas shortly after dinner, according to Bondy. Fruman’s lawyer declined to comment.

Only the first three minutes of the tape include visuals, and Trump can be seen briefly as he approaches the rectangular dining table with bouquets of red flowers. The rest of the recording is audio only.

The conversation involving Ukraine begins approximately 40 minutes after the one hour and 24 minute recording.

During this discussion, Trump asks a person who appears to be Parnas how long Ukraine will “last in the fight against Russia”. Parnas says “without us, not very long”, and another person intervenes, “about 30 minutes”. Months later, Trump would try to cut military aid to Ukraine.

The person who appears to be Parnas said later, “The biggest problem there, I think, where you have to start is that we have to get rid of the ambassador.” It has always remained in the Clinton administration. “

Trump responds, “Ambassador to Ukraine?”

“Yes, she walks around saying to everyone,” Wait, he’s going to be removed, wait, “said the man.

In the middle of the laughter at the table, someone answers: “She will be gone tomorrow.”

About 10 seconds later, a restless Trump said, “Get rid of her.” Take it out tomorrow. I do not care. Take it out tomorrow. Pull it out. Okay? Do it.”

Parnas and Fruman are the subject of an indictment in New York, where federal prosecutors accused them in October of violations of the funding of the campaigns for which they pleaded not guilty.

CNN reported Friday that federal prosecutors had questioned Bondy in November on whether his client had operated on behalf of the Ukrainians during the dinner. Although Bondy denied this suggestion on behalf of his client, prosecutors told him that they did not believe Parnas.

Prosecutors are also investigating Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, with whom the two Soviet-born businessmen worked to oust Yovanovitch.

Asked Friday after the first parts of the tape were released, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “Every president in our history has the right to place people who support their agenda and policies. within his administration. “