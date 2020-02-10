Parliamentary updates: Nirmala Sitharaman will today pass the “Vivad Se Vishwas Law” for direct taxes in Lok Sabha

Nirmala Sitharaman will move the “Vivad Se Vishwas Direct Tax Bill 2020” to Lok Sabha today

– ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha stating that SCs & STs reservations in government services should not be watered down as this will be a catastrophic blow to our country’s backward communities. pic.twitter.com/ccV9ZA1gjt

– ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020